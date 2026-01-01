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blockly > BlockSvg > bringToFront

Move this block to the front of the visible workspace. <g> tags do not respect z-index so SVG renders them in the order that they are in the DOM. By placing this block first within the block group's <g> , it will render on top of any other blocks. Use sparingly, this method is expensive because it reorders the DOM nodes.

Signature:

bringToFront ( blockOnly ? : boolean ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description blockOnly boolean (Optional) True to only move this block to the front without adjusting its parents.

Returns:

void