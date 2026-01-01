blockly > BlockSvg > bringToFront
BlockSvg.bringToFront() method
Move this block to the front of the visible workspace.
<g> tags do not respect z-index so SVG renders them in the order that they are in the DOM. By placing this block first within the block group's
<g>, it will render on top of any other blocks. Use sparingly, this method is expensive because it reorders the DOM nodes.
Signature:
bringToFront(blockOnly?: boolean): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
blockOnly
boolean
(Optional) True to only move this block to the front without adjusting its parents.
Returns:
void