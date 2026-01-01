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blockly > browserEvents > bind

browserEvents.bind() function

Bind an event handler that should be called regardless of whether it is part of the active touch stream. Use this for events that are not part of a multi-part gesture (e.g. mouseover for tooltips).

Signature:

export declare function bind(node: EventTarget, name: string, thisObject: object | null, func: Function, options?: AddEventListenerOptions): Data;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

node

EventTarget

Node upon which to listen.

name

string

Event name to listen to (e.g. 'mousedown').

thisObject

object | null

The value of 'this' in the function.

func

Function

Function to call when event is triggered.

options

AddEventListenerOptions

(Optional) An object with options controlling the behavior of the event listener. Passed through directly as the third argument to addEventListener.

Returns:

Data

Opaque data that can be passed to unbindEvent_.