blockly > browserEvents > bind
browserEvents.bind() function
Bind an event handler that should be called regardless of whether it is part of the active touch stream. Use this for events that are not part of a multi-part gesture (e.g. mouseover for tooltips).
Signature:
export declare function bind(node: EventTarget, name: string, thisObject: object | null, func: Function, options?: AddEventListenerOptions): Data;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
node
EventTarget
Node upon which to listen.
name
string
Event name to listen to (e.g. 'mousedown').
thisObject
object | null
The value of 'this' in the function.
func
Function
Function to call when event is triggered.
options
AddEventListenerOptions
(Optional) An object with options controlling the behavior of the event listener. Passed through directly as the third argument to
Returns:
Opaque data that can be passed to unbindEvent_.