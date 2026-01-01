blockly > browserEvents > conditionalBind
browserEvents.conditionalBind() function
Bind an event handler that can be ignored if it is not part of the active touch stream. Use this for events that either start or continue a multi-part gesture (e.g. mousedown or mousemove, which may be part of a drag or click).
Signature:
export declare function conditionalBind(node: EventTarget, name: string, thisObject: object | null, func: Function, opt_noCaptureIdentifier?: boolean, options?: AddEventListenerOptions): Data;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
node
EventTarget
Node upon which to listen.
name
string
Event name to listen to (e.g. 'mousedown').
thisObject
object | null
The value of 'this' in the function.
func
Function
Function to call when event is triggered.
opt_noCaptureIdentifier
boolean
(Optional) True if triggering on this event should not block execution of other event handlers on this touch or other simultaneous touches. False by default.
options
AddEventListenerOptions
(Optional) An object with options controlling the behavior of the event listener. Passed through directly as the third argument to
Returns:
Opaque data that can be passed to unbindEvent_.