blockly > BubbleNavigationPolicy
BubbleNavigationPolicy class
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a Bubble.
Signature:
export declare class BubbleNavigationPolicy implements INavigationPolicy<Bubble>
Implements: INavigationPolicy<Bubble>
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns the first child of the given bubble.
Returns the next peer node of the given bubble.
Returns the parent of the given bubble.
Returns the previous peer node of the given bubble.
Returns the row ID of the given bubble.
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Returns whether or not the given bubble can be navigated to.