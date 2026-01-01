BubbleNavigationPolicy class

getFirstChild(_current) Returns the first child of the given bubble.

getNextSibling(current) Returns the next peer node of the given bubble.

getParent(current) Returns the parent of the given bubble.

getPreviousSibling(current) Returns the previous peer node of the given bubble.

getRowId(current) Returns the row ID of the given bubble.

isApplicable(current) Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.