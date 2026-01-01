blockly > bubbles > Bubble > (constructor)
bubbles.Bubble.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
Bubble class
Signature:
constructor(workspace: WorkspaceSvg, anchor: Coordinate, ownerRect?: Rect | undefined, overriddenFocusableElement?: SVGElement | HTMLElement, owner?: (IHasBubble & IFocusableNode) | undefined);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
workspace
The workspace this bubble belongs to.
anchor
The anchor location of the thing this bubble is attached to. The tail of the bubble will point to this location.
ownerRect
Rect | undefined
(Optional) An optional rect we don't want the bubble to overlap with when automatically positioning.
overriddenFocusableElement
SVGElement | HTMLElement
(Optional) An optional replacement to the focusable element that's represented by this bubble (as a focusable node). This element will have its ID overwritten. If not provided, the focusable element of this node will default to the bubble's SVG root.
owner
(IHasBubble & IFocusableNode) | undefined
(Optional) The object responsible for hosting/spawning this bubble.