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blockly > bubbles > Bubble > (constructor)

bubbles.Bubble.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the Bubble class

Signature:

constructor(workspace: WorkspaceSvg, anchor: Coordinate, ownerRect?: Rect | undefined, overriddenFocusableElement?: SVGElement | HTMLElement, owner?: (IHasBubble & IFocusableNode) | undefined);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

workspace

WorkspaceSvg

The workspace this bubble belongs to.

anchor

Coordinate

The anchor location of the thing this bubble is attached to. The tail of the bubble will point to this location.

ownerRect

Rect | undefined

(Optional) An optional rect we don't want the bubble to overlap with when automatically positioning.

overriddenFocusableElement

SVGElement | HTMLElement

(Optional) An optional replacement to the focusable element that's represented by this bubble (as a focusable node). This element will have its ID overwritten. If not provided, the focusable element of this node will default to the bubble's SVG root.

owner

(IHasBubble & IFocusableNode) | undefined

(Optional) The object responsible for hosting/spawning this bubble.