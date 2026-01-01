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blockly > bubbles > Bubble > recomputeAriaContext

Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this bubble. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the bubble's label should be changed.

Bubbles use a default non-specific label unless they're customized otherwise which is the responsibility of the bubble's owner rather than bubble implementations. Customization can be done via setAriaLabelProvider.

Signature:

protected recomputeAriaContext ( ) : void ;



Returns:

void