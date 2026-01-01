blockly > bubbles > Bubble > setAnchorLocation
bubbles.Bubble.setAnchorLocation() method
Set the location the tail of this bubble points to.
Signature:
setAnchorLocation(anchor: Coordinate, relayout?: boolean): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
anchor
The location the tail of this bubble points to.
relayout
boolean
(Optional) If true, reposition the bubble from scratch so that it is optimally visible. If false, reposition it so it maintains the same position relative to the anchor.
Returns:
void