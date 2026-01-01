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blockly > bubbles > Bubble > setAnchorLocation

bubbles.Bubble.setAnchorLocation() method

Set the location the tail of this bubble points to.

Signature:

setAnchorLocation(anchor: Coordinate, relayout?: boolean): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

anchor

Coordinate

The location the tail of this bubble points to.

relayout

boolean

(Optional) If true, reposition the bubble from scratch so that it is optimally visible. If false, reposition it so it maintains the same position relative to the anchor.

Returns:

void