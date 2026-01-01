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blockly > bubbles > Bubble > setAriaLabelProvider

Sets a custom ARIA label provider for this bubble, or null if it should be reset to use the default method.

Bubbles do not compute ARIA labels specifically to their implementation since they can be rather general-purpose. Instead, owners of the specific bubble instance (such as an icon) are responsible for defining custom label providers for their bubbles.

Note that calling this isn't sufficient for it to actually be used. recomputeAriaContext will likely also need to be called to actually apply the custom label to the bubble's focusable element.

Signature:

setAriaLabelProvider ( provider : AriaLabelProvider | null ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description provider AriaLabelProvider | null

Returns:

void