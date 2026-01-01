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blockly > bubbles > MiniWorkspaceBubble

A bubble that contains a mini-workspace which can hold arbitrary blocks. Used by the mutator icon.

Signature:

export declare class MiniWorkspaceBubble extends Bubble



Extends: Bubble

The constructor for this class is marked as internal. Third-party code should not call the constructor directly or create subclasses that extend the MiniWorkspaceBubble class.

Property Modifiers Type Description anchor protected Coordinate owner? protected (IHasBubble & IFocusableNode) | undefined (Optional) ownerRect? protected Rect | undefined (Optional) workspace readonly WorkspaceSvg