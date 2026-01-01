blockly > bubbles > MiniWorkspaceBubble
bubbles.MiniWorkspaceBubble class
A bubble that contains a mini-workspace which can hold arbitrary blocks. Used by the mutator icon.
Signature:
export declare class MiniWorkspaceBubble extends Bubble
Extends: Bubble
Remarks
The constructor for this class is marked as internal. Third-party code should not call the constructor directly or create subclasses that extend the
MiniWorkspaceBubble class.
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
(IHasBubble & IFocusableNode) | undefined
(Optional)
Rect | undefined
(Optional)
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Adds a change listener to the mini workspace.
Handles the user acting on this bubble via keyboard navigation by focusing the mutator workspace.
Reapplies styles to all of the blocks in the mini workspace.