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blockly > bubbles > MiniWorkspaceBubble

bubbles.MiniWorkspaceBubble class

A bubble that contains a mini-workspace which can hold arbitrary blocks. Used by the mutator icon.

Signature:

export declare class MiniWorkspaceBubble extends Bubble

Extends: Bubble

Remarks

The constructor for this class is marked as internal. Third-party code should not call the constructor directly or create subclasses that extend the MiniWorkspaceBubble class.

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

anchor

protected

Coordinate

owner?

protected

(IHasBubble & IFocusableNode) | undefined

(Optional)

ownerRect?

protected

Rect | undefined

(Optional)

workspace

readonly

WorkspaceSvg

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

addWorkspaceChangeListener(listener)

Adds a change listener to the mini workspace.

dispose()

performAction()

Handles the user acting on this bubble via keyboard navigation by focusing the mutator workspace.

updateBlockStyles()

Reapplies styles to all of the blocks in the mini workspace.