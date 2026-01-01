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blockly > bubbles > TextBubble

bubbles.TextBubble class

A bubble that displays non-editable text. Used by the warning icon.

Signature:

export declare class TextBubble extends Bubble

Extends: Bubble

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(text, workspace, anchor, ownerRect, owner)

Constructs a new instance of the TextBubble class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

anchor

protected

Coordinate

owner?

protected

(IHasBubble & IFocusableNode) | undefined

(Optional)

ownerRect?

protected

Rect | undefined

(Optional)

workspace

readonly

WorkspaceSvg

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getText()

setText(text)

Sets the current text of this text bubble, and updates the display.