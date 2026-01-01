blockly > bubbles > TextBubble
bubbles.TextBubble class
A bubble that displays non-editable text. Used by the warning icon.
Signature:
export declare class TextBubble extends Bubble
Extends: Bubble
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
(IHasBubble & IFocusableNode) | undefined
(Optional)
Rect | undefined
(Optional)
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Sets the current text of this text bubble, and updates the display.