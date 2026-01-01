blockly > bubbles > TextInputBubble > (constructor)
bubbles.TextInputBubble.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
TextInputBubble class
Signature:
constructor(workspace: WorkspaceSvg, anchor: Coordinate, ownerRect?: Rect | undefined, owner?: (IHasBubble & IFocusableNode) | undefined);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
workspace
The workspace this bubble belongs to.
anchor
The anchor location of the thing this bubble is attached to. The tail of the bubble will point to this location.
ownerRect
Rect | undefined
(Optional) An optional rect we don't want the bubble to overlap with when automatically positioning.
owner
(IHasBubble & IFocusableNode) | undefined
(Optional) The object that owns/hosts this bubble.