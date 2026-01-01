blockly > bubbles > TextInputBubble
bubbles.TextInputBubble class
A bubble that displays editable text. It can also be resized by the user. Used by the comment icon.
Signature:
export declare class TextInputBubble extends Bubble
Extends: Bubble
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
(IHasBubble & IFocusableNode) | undefined
(Optional)
Rect | undefined
(Optional)
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Adds a change listener to be notified when this bubble's location changes.
Adds a change listener to be notified when this bubble's size changes.
Adds a change listener to be notified when this bubble's text changes.
Dispose of this bubble.
Returns whether or not the text in the bubble is editable.
Handles the user acting on this bubble via keyboard navigation by focusing the comment editor.
Sets whether or not the text in the bubble is editable.
Sets the size of this bubble, including the border.
Sets the text of this bubble. Calls change listeners.