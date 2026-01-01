bubbles namespace
Classes
Class
Description
A bubble that contains a mini-workspace which can hold arbitrary blocks. Used by the mutator icon.
A bubble that displays non-editable text. Used by the warning icon.
A bubble that displays editable text. It can also be resized by the user. Used by the comment icon.
Abstract Classes
Abstract Class
Description
The abstract pop-up bubble class. This creates a UI that looks like a speech bubble, where it has a "tail" that points to the block, and a "head" that displays arbitrary svg elements.