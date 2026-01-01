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Gets the workspace that was last copied from. This is useful if you are implementing custom copy/paste behavior and want to paste on the same workspace that was copied from. If you want the default behavior, just use the copy and paste methods directly.

Signature:

export declare function getLastCopiedWorkspace ( ) : WorkspaceSvg | null ;



Returns:

WorkspaceSvg | null

workspace that was last copied from, or null if none set.