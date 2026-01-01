blockly > clipboard > getLastCopiedWorkspace
clipboard.getLastCopiedWorkspace() function
Gets the workspace that was last copied from. This is useful if you are implementing custom copy/paste behavior and want to paste on the same workspace that was copied from. If you want the default behavior, just use the copy and paste methods directly.
Signature:
export declare function getLastCopiedWorkspace(): WorkspaceSvg | null;
Returns:
WorkspaceSvg | null
workspace that was last copied from, or null if none set.