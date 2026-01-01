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blockly > clipboard > setLastCopiedLocation

Sets the location that was last copied from. You should call this method if you implement custom copy behavior, so that other callers are working with the correct data. This method is called automatically if you use the built-in copy method.

Signature:

export declare function setLastCopiedLocation ( location : Coordinate ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description location Coordinate last saved location, which can be used to paste at.

Returns:

void