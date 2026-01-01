Skip to main content

blockly > clipboard > setLastCopiedLocation

clipboard.setLastCopiedLocation() function

Sets the location that was last copied from. You should call this method if you implement custom copy behavior, so that other callers are working with the correct data. This method is called automatically if you use the built-in copy method.

Signature:

export declare function setLastCopiedLocation(location: Coordinate): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

location

Coordinate

last saved location, which can be used to paste at.

Returns:

void