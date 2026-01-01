blockly > clipboard > setLastCopiedLocation
clipboard.setLastCopiedLocation() function
Sets the location that was last copied from. You should call this method if you implement custom copy behavior, so that other callers are working with the correct data. This method is called automatically if you use the built-in copy method.
Signature:
export declare function setLastCopiedLocation(location: Coordinate): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
location
last saved location, which can be used to paste at.
Returns:
void