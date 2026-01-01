blockly > clipboard > setLastCopiedWorkspace
clipboard.setLastCopiedWorkspace() function
Sets the workspace that was last copied from. You should call this method if you implement custom copy behavior, so that other callers are working with the correct data. This method is called automatically if you use the built-in copy method.
Signature:
export declare function setLastCopiedWorkspace(workspace: WorkspaceSvg): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
workspace
workspace that was last copied from.
Returns:
void