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blockly > clipboard > setLastCopiedWorkspace

Sets the workspace that was last copied from. You should call this method if you implement custom copy behavior, so that other callers are working with the correct data. This method is called automatically if you use the built-in copy method.

Signature:

export declare function setLastCopiedWorkspace ( workspace : WorkspaceSvg ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg workspace that was last copied from.

Returns:

void