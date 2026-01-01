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clipboard.setLastCopiedWorkspace() function

Sets the workspace that was last copied from. You should call this method if you implement custom copy behavior, so that other callers are working with the correct data. This method is called automatically if you use the built-in copy method.

Signature:

export declare function setLastCopiedWorkspace(workspace: WorkspaceSvg): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

workspace

WorkspaceSvg

workspace that was last copied from.

Returns:

void