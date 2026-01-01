blockly > CodeGenerator > addLoopTrap
CodeGenerator.addLoopTrap() method
Add an infinite loop trap to the contents of a loop. Add statement suffix at the start of the loop block (right after the loop statement executes), and a statement prefix to the end of the loop block (right before the loop statement executes).
Signature:
addLoopTrap(branch: string, block: Block): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
branch
string
Code for loop contents.
block
Enclosing block.
Returns:
string
Loop contents, with infinite loop trap added.