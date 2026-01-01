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blockly > CodeGenerator > addLoopTrap

Add an infinite loop trap to the contents of a loop. Add statement suffix at the start of the loop block (right after the loop statement executes), and a statement prefix to the end of the loop block (right before the loop statement executes).

Signature:

addLoopTrap ( branch : string , block : Block ) : string ;



Parameter Type Description branch string Code for loop contents. block Block Enclosing block.

Returns:

string

Loop contents, with infinite loop trap added.