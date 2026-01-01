blockly > CodeGenerator > blockToCode
CodeGenerator.blockToCode() method
Generate code for the specified block (and attached blocks). The generator must be initialized before calling this function.
Signature:
blockToCode(block: Block | null, opt_thisOnly?: boolean): string | [string, number];
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
block
Block | null
The block to generate code for.
opt_thisOnly
boolean
(Optional) True to generate code for only this statement.
Returns:
string | [string, number]
For statement blocks, the generated code. For value blocks, an array containing the generated code and an operator order value. Returns '' if block is null.