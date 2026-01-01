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blockly > CodeGenerator > blockToCode

CodeGenerator.blockToCode() method

Generate code for the specified block (and attached blocks). The generator must be initialized before calling this function.

Signature:

blockToCode(block: Block | null, opt_thisOnly?: boolean): string | [string, number];

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

block

Block | null

The block to generate code for.

opt_thisOnly

boolean

(Optional) True to generate code for only this statement.

Returns:

string | [string, number]

For statement blocks, the generated code. For value blocks, an array containing the generated code and an operator order value. Returns '' if block is null.