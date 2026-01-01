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blockly > CodeGenerator > forBlock

A dictionary of block generator functions, keyed by block type. Each block generator function takes two parameters:

the Block to generate code for, and - the calling CodeGenerator (or subclass) instance, so the function can call methods defined below (e.g. blockToCode) or on the relevant subclass (e.g. JavascripGenerator),

and returns:

a [code, precedence] tuple (for value/expression blocks), or - a string containing the generated code (for statement blocks), or - null if no code should be emitted for block.

Signature: