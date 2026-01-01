blockly > CodeGenerator > forBlock
CodeGenerator.forBlock property
A dictionary of block generator functions, keyed by block type. Each block generator function takes two parameters:
- the Block to generate code for, and - the calling CodeGenerator (or subclass) instance, so the function can call methods defined below (e.g. blockToCode) or on the relevant subclass (e.g. JavascripGenerator),
and returns:
- a [code, precedence] tuple (for value/expression blocks), or - a string containing the generated code (for statement blocks), or - null if no code should be emitted for block.
Signature:
forBlock: Record<string, (block: Block, generator: this) => [string, number] | string | null>;