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blockly > CodeGenerator > getProcedureName

CodeGenerator.getProcedureName() method

Gets a unique, legal name for a user-defined procedure. Before calling this method, the nameDB_ property of the class must have been initialized already. This is typically done in the init function of the code generator class.

Signature:

getProcedureName(name: string): string;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

name

string

The proposed name for a procedure.

Returns:

string

A unique, legal name for the procedure.