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blockly > CodeGenerator > getProcedureName

Gets a unique, legal name for a user-defined procedure. Before calling this method, the nameDB_ property of the class must have been initialized already. This is typically done in the init function of the code generator class.

Signature:

getProcedureName ( name : string ) : string ;



Parameter Type Description name string The proposed name for a procedure.

Returns:

string

A unique, legal name for the procedure.