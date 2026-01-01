blockly > CodeGenerator > getProcedureName
CodeGenerator.getProcedureName() method
Gets a unique, legal name for a user-defined procedure. Before calling this method, the
nameDB_ property of the class must have been initialized already. This is typically done in the
init function of the code generator class.
Signature:
getProcedureName(name: string): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
name
string
The proposed name for a procedure.
Returns:
string
A unique, legal name for the procedure.