blockly > CodeGenerator > getVariableName
CodeGenerator.getVariableName() method
Gets a unique, legal name for a user-defined variable. Before calling this method, the
nameDB_ property of the class must have been initialized already. This is typically done in the
init function of the code generator class.
Signature:
getVariableName(nameOrId: string): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
nameOrId
string
The ID of the variable to get a name for, or the proposed name for a variable not associated with an id.
Returns:
string
A unique, legal name for the variable.