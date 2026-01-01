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blockly > CodeGenerator > getVariableName

CodeGenerator.getVariableName() method

Gets a unique, legal name for a user-defined variable. Before calling this method, the nameDB_ property of the class must have been initialized already. This is typically done in the init function of the code generator class.

Signature:

getVariableName(nameOrId: string): string;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

nameOrId

string

The ID of the variable to get a name for, or the proposed name for a variable not associated with an id.

Returns:

string

A unique, legal name for the variable.