blockly > CodeGenerator > scrub_
CodeGenerator.scrub_() method
Common tasks for generating code from blocks. This is called from blockToCode and is called on every block, not just top level blocks. Subclasses may override this, e.g. to generate code for statements following the block, or to handle comments for the specified block and any connected value blocks.
Signature:
scrub_(_block: Block, code: string, _opt_thisOnly?: boolean): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
_block
The current block.
code
string
The code created for this block.
_opt_thisOnly
boolean
(Optional) True to generate code for only this statement.
Returns:
string
Code with comments and subsequent blocks added.