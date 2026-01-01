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blockly > CodeGenerator > statementToCode

CodeGenerator.statementToCode() method

Generate a code string representing the blocks attached to the named statement input. Indent the code. This is mainly used in generators. When trying to generate code to evaluate look at using workspaceToCode or blockToCode.

Signature:

statementToCode(block: Block, name: string): string;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

block

Block

The block containing the input.

name

string

The name of the input.

Returns:

string

Generated code or '' if no blocks are connected.

Exceptions

ReferenceError if the specified input does not exist.