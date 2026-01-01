blockly > CodeGenerator > statementToCode
CodeGenerator.statementToCode() method
Generate a code string representing the blocks attached to the named statement input. Indent the code. This is mainly used in generators. When trying to generate code to evaluate look at using workspaceToCode or blockToCode.
Signature:
statementToCode(block: Block, name: string): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
block
The block containing the input.
name
string
The name of the input.
Returns:
string
Generated code or '' if no blocks are connected.
Exceptions
ReferenceError if the specified input does not exist.