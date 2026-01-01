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blockly > CodeGenerator > valueToCode

Generate code representing the specified value input.

Signature:

valueToCode ( block : Block , name : string , outerOrder : number ) : string ;



Parameter Type Description block Block The block containing the input. name string The name of the input. outerOrder number The maximum binding strength (minimum order value) of any operators adjacent to "block".

Returns:

string

Generated code or '' if no blocks are connected.

ReferenceError if the specified input does not exist.