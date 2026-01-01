blockly > CodeGenerator > valueToCode
CodeGenerator.valueToCode() method
Generate code representing the specified value input.
Signature:
valueToCode(block: Block, name: string, outerOrder: number): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
block
The block containing the input.
name
string
The name of the input.
outerOrder
number
The maximum binding strength (minimum order value) of any operators adjacent to "block".
Returns:
string
Generated code or '' if no blocks are connected.
Exceptions
ReferenceError if the specified input does not exist.