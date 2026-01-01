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blockly > CodeGenerator > valueToCode

CodeGenerator.valueToCode() method

Generate code representing the specified value input.

Signature:

valueToCode(block: Block, name: string, outerOrder: number): string;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

block

Block

The block containing the input.

name

string

The name of the input.

outerOrder

number

The maximum binding strength (minimum order value) of any operators adjacent to "block".

Returns:

string

Generated code or '' if no blocks are connected.

Exceptions

ReferenceError if the specified input does not exist.