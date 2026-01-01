blockly > CollapsibleToolboxCategory > (constructor)
CollapsibleToolboxCategory.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
CollapsibleToolboxCategory class
Signature:
constructor(categoryDef: toolbox.CategoryInfo, toolbox: IToolbox, opt_parent?: ICollapsibleToolboxItem);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
categoryDef
The information needed to create a category in the toolbox.
toolbox
The parent toolbox for the category.
opt_parent
(Optional) The parent category or null if the category does not have a parent.