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blockly > CollapsibleToolboxCategory > (constructor)

CollapsibleToolboxCategory.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the CollapsibleToolboxCategory class

Signature:

constructor(categoryDef: toolbox.CategoryInfo, toolbox: IToolbox, opt_parent?: ICollapsibleToolboxItem);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

categoryDef

toolbox.CategoryInfo

The information needed to create a category in the toolbox.

toolbox

IToolbox

The parent toolbox for the category.

opt_parent

ICollapsibleToolboxItem

(Optional) The parent category or null if the category does not have a parent.