blockly > CollapsibleToolboxCategory
CollapsibleToolboxCategory class
Class for a category in a toolbox that can be collapsed.
Signature:
export declare class CollapsibleToolboxCategory extends ToolboxCategory implements ICollapsibleToolboxItem
Extends: ToolboxCategory
Implements: ICollapsibleToolboxItem
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
boolean
Whether or not the category should display its subcategories.
string
Name used for registering a collapsible toolbox category.
HTMLDivElement | null
Container for any child categories.
The child toolbox items for this category.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Create the DOM for all subcategories.
Gets any children toolbox items. (ex. Gets the subcategories)
Whether the category is expanded to show its child subcategories.
Opens or closes the current category and the associated flyout.
Toggles whether or not the category is expanded.