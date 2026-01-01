blockly > CommentBarButtonNavigationPolicy
CommentBarButtonNavigationPolicy class
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a CommentBarButton.
Signature:
export declare class CommentBarButtonNavigationPolicy implements INavigationPolicy<CommentBarButton>
Implements: INavigationPolicy<CommentBarButton>
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns the first child of the given CommentBarButton.
Returns the next peer node of the given CommentBarButton.
Returns the parent of the given CommentBarButton.
Returns the previous peer node of the given CommentBarButton.
Returns the row ID of the given CommentBarButton.
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Returns whether or not the given CommentBarButton can be navigated to.