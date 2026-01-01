CommentBarButtonNavigationPolicy class

getFirstChild(_current) Returns the first child of the given CommentBarButton.

getNextSibling(current) Returns the next peer node of the given CommentBarButton.

getParent(current) Returns the parent of the given CommentBarButton.

getPreviousSibling(current) Returns the previous peer node of the given CommentBarButton.

getRowId(current) Returns the row ID of the given CommentBarButton.

isApplicable(current) Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.