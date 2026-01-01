blockly > CommentEditorNavigationPolicy
CommentEditorNavigationPolicy class
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a comment editor. This is a no-op placeholder (other than isNavigable/isApplicable) since comment editors handle their own navigation when editing ends.
Signature:
export declare class CommentEditorNavigationPolicy implements INavigationPolicy<CommentEditor>
Implements: INavigationPolicy<CommentEditor>
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns the row ID of the given comment editor.
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Returns whether or not the given comment editor can be navigated to.