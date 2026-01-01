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blockly > comments > CommentBarButton

comments.CommentBarButton class

Button displayed on a comment's top bar.

Signature:

export declare abstract class CommentBarButton implements IFocusableNode

Implements: IFocusableNode

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(id, workspace, container, commentView)

Creates a new CommentBarButton instance.

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

commentView

protected

readonly

CommentView

container

protected

readonly

SVGGElement

icon

protected

abstract

readonly

SVGImageElement

SVG image displayed on this button.

id

readonly

string

workspace

protected

readonly

WorkspaceSvg

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

canBeFocused()

Returns whether this button can be focused. True if it is visible.

getAriaLabel()

protected

Returns the ARIA label to use for this button (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called and apply when recomputeAriaContext is called.

getCommentView()

Returns the parent comment view of this comment bar button.

getFocusableElement()

Returns a DOM element representing this button that can receive focus.

getFocusableTree()

Returns the workspace this button is a child of.

getMargin()

Returns the margin in workspace coordinates surrounding this button.

getSize(includeMargin)

Returns the dimensions of this button in workspace coordinates.

isVisible()

Returns whether or not this button is currently visible.

onNodeBlur()

Called when this button's focusable DOM element loses focus.

onNodeFocus()

Called when this button's focusable DOM element gains focus.

performAction(e)

abstract

Perform the action this button should take when it is acted on.

recomputeAriaContext()

protected

Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this button. Note that this is not automatically called during initialization and must be called once a button's focusable element (icon) is initialized. Implementations may also find it useful to call this if the button's label should be changed.

reposition()

abstract

Adjusts the position of this button within its parent container.