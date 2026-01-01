blockly > comments > CommentBarButton
comments.CommentBarButton class
Button displayed on a comment's top bar.
Signature:
export declare abstract class CommentBarButton implements IFocusableNode
Implements: IFocusableNode
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Creates a new CommentBarButton instance.
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
SVGGElement
SVGImageElement
SVG image displayed on this button.
string
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns whether this button can be focused. True if it is visible.
Returns the ARIA label to use for this button (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called and apply when recomputeAriaContext is called.
Returns the parent comment view of this comment bar button.
Returns a DOM element representing this button that can receive focus.
Returns the workspace this button is a child of.
Returns the margin in workspace coordinates surrounding this button.
Returns the dimensions of this button in workspace coordinates.
Returns whether or not this button is currently visible.
Called when this button's focusable DOM element loses focus.
Called when this button's focusable DOM element gains focus.
Perform the action this button should take when it is acted on.
Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this button. Note that this is not automatically called during initialization and must be called once a button's focusable element (icon) is initialized. Implementations may also find it useful to call this if the button's label should be changed.
Adjusts the position of this button within its parent container.