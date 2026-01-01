blockly > comments > CommentEditor
comments.CommentEditor class
The part of a comment that can be typed into.
Signature:
export declare class CommentEditor implements IFocusableNode
Implements: IFocusableNode
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Registers a callback that listens for text changes.
Gets the dom structure for this comment editor.
Returns the parent object that owns this comment editor, if any.
Gets the current text of the comment.
Removes the given listener from the list of text change listeners.
Sets whether the textarea is editable. If not, the textarea will be readonly.
Sets the placeholder text displayed for an empty comment.
Sets the current text of the comment and fires change listeners.
Update the size of the comment editor element.