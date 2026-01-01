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blockly > comments > DeleteCommentBarButton > (constructor)

comments.DeleteCommentBarButton.(constructor)

Creates a new DeleteCommentBarButton instance.

Signature:

constructor(id: string, workspace: WorkspaceSvg, container: SVGGElement, commentView: CommentView);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

id

string

The ID of this button's parent comment.

workspace

WorkspaceSvg

The workspace this button's parent comment is shown on.

container

SVGGElement

An SVG group that this button should be a child of.

commentView

CommentView