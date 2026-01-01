blockly > comments > DeleteCommentBarButton > (constructor)
comments.DeleteCommentBarButton.(constructor)
Creates a new DeleteCommentBarButton instance.
Signature:
constructor(id: string, workspace: WorkspaceSvg, container: SVGGElement, commentView: CommentView);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
id
string
The ID of this button's parent comment.
workspace
The workspace this button's parent comment is shown on.
container
SVGGElement
An SVG group that this button should be a child of.
commentView