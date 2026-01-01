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blockly > comments > DeleteCommentBarButton

comments.DeleteCommentBarButton class

Button that deletes a comment.

Signature:

export declare class DeleteCommentBarButton extends CommentBarButton

Extends: CommentBarButton

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(id, workspace, container, commentView)

Creates a new DeleteCommentBarButton instance.

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

icon

protected

readonly

SVGImageElement

SVG image displayed on this button.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

dispose()

Disposes of this button.

getAriaLabel()

protected

Returns the ARIA label to use for this button (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called and apply when recomputeAriaContext is called.

performAction(e)

Deletes parent comment.

reposition()

Adjusts the positioning of this button within its container.