blockly > comments > DeleteCommentBarButton
comments.DeleteCommentBarButton class
Button that deletes a comment.
Signature:
export declare class DeleteCommentBarButton extends CommentBarButton
Extends: CommentBarButton
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Creates a new DeleteCommentBarButton instance.
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
SVGImageElement
SVG image displayed on this button.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Disposes of this button.
Returns the ARIA label to use for this button (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called and apply when recomputeAriaContext is called.
Deletes parent comment.
Adjusts the positioning of this button within its container.