Drags the comment to the given location.

Ends the drag on the comment.

Returns the bounding rectangle of this comment in workspace coordinates. Respects collapsing.

Returns the comment's size in workspace units. Does not respect collapsing.

Returns the root SVG element of this comment.

Returns whether this comment is copyable or not

Returns whether this comment is movable or not.

Move the comment by the given amounts in workspace coordinates.

Moves the comment to the given location in workspace coordinates.

Handles the user acting on this comment via keyboard navigation. Expands the comment and focuses its editor.

Moves the comment back to where it was at the start of a drag.

Sets whether the comment is collapsed or not.

Visually indicates that this comment would be deleted if dropped.

Sets whether the comment is editable or not.

Sets the placeholder text displayed if the comment is empty.

Sets the size of the comment.

Sets the text of the comment.

Snap this comment to the nearest grid point.