blockly > comments > RenderedWorkspaceComment
comments.RenderedWorkspaceComment class
Signature:
export declare class RenderedWorkspaceComment extends WorkspaceComment implements IBoundedElement, IRenderedElement, IDraggable, ISelectable, IDeletable, ICopyable<WorkspaceCommentCopyData>, IContextMenu, IFocusableNode
Extends: WorkspaceComment
Implements: IBoundedElement, IRenderedElement, IDraggable, ISelectable, IDeletable, ICopyable<WorkspaceCommentCopyData>, IContextMenu, IFocusableNode
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs the workspace comment, including the view.
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
The class encompassing the svg elements making up the workspace comment.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
Disposes of the view.
Drags the comment to the given location.
Ends the drag on the comment.
Returns the bounding rectangle of this comment in workspace coordinates. Respects collapsing.
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
Returns the comment's size in workspace units. Does not respect collapsing.
Returns the root SVG element of this comment.
Returns whether this comment is copyable or not
Returns whether this comment is movable or not.
Move the comment by the given amounts in workspace coordinates.
Moves the comment to the given location in workspace coordinates.
See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
Handles the user acting on this comment via keyboard navigation. Expands the comment and focuses its editor.
Moves the comment back to where it was at the start of a drag.
Visually highlights the comment.
Sets whether the comment is collapsed or not.
Visually indicates that this comment would be deleted if dropped.
Sets whether the comment is editable or not.
Sets the placeholder text displayed if the comment is empty.
Sets the size of the comment.
Sets the text of the comment.
Show a context menu for this comment.
Snap this comment to the nearest grid point.
Starts a drag on the comment.
Returns a JSON serializable representation of this comment's state that can be used for pasting.
Visually unhighlights the comment.