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blockly > common > createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray

Define blocks from an array of JSON block definitions, as might be generated by the Blockly Developer Tools.

Signature:

export declare function createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray ( jsonArray : any [ ] ) : {

[ key : string ] : BlockDefinition ;

} ;



Parameter Type Description jsonArray any[] An array of JSON block definitions.

Returns:

{ [key: string]: BlockDefinition; }

A map of the block definitions created.