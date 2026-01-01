blockly > common > createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray
common.createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray() function
Define blocks from an array of JSON block definitions, as might be generated by the Blockly Developer Tools.
Signature:
export declare function createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray(jsonArray: any[]): {
[key: string]: BlockDefinition;
};
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
jsonArray
any[]
An array of JSON block definitions.
Returns:
{ [key: string]: BlockDefinition; }
A map of the block definitions created.