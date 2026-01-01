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blockly > common > createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray

common.createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray() function

Define blocks from an array of JSON block definitions, as might be generated by the Blockly Developer Tools.

Signature:

export declare function createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray(jsonArray: any[]): {
    [key: string]: BlockDefinition;
};

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

jsonArray

any[]

An array of JSON block definitions.

Returns:

{ [key: string]: BlockDefinition; }

A map of the block definitions created.