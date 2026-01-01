blockly > common > getBlockTypeCounts
common.getBlockTypeCounts() function
Get a map of all the block's descendants mapping their type to the number of children with that type.
Signature:
export declare function getBlockTypeCounts(block: Block, opt_stripFollowing?: boolean): {
[key: string]: number;
};
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
block
The block to map.
opt_stripFollowing
boolean
(Optional) Optionally ignore all following statements (blocks that are not inside a value or statement input of the block).
Returns:
{ [key: string]: number; }
Map of types to type counts for descendants of the bock.