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blockly > common > getBlockTypeCounts

Get a map of all the block's descendants mapping their type to the number of children with that type.

Signature:

export declare function getBlockTypeCounts ( block : Block , opt_stripFollowing ? : boolean ) : {

[ key : string ] : number ;

} ;



Parameter Type Description block Block The block to map. opt_stripFollowing boolean (Optional) Optionally ignore all following statements (blocks that are not inside a value or statement input of the block).

Returns:

{ [key: string]: number; }

Map of types to type counts for descendants of the bock.