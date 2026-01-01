common.svgResize() function
Size the SVG image to completely fill its container. Call this when the view actually changes sizes (e.g. on a window resize/device orientation change). See workspace.resizeContents to resize the workspace when the contents change (e.g. when a block is added or removed). Record the height/width of the SVG image.
Signature:
export declare function svgResize(workspace: WorkspaceSvg): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
workspace
Any workspace in the SVG.
Returns:
void