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blockly > common > svgResize

Size the SVG image to completely fill its container. Call this when the view actually changes sizes (e.g. on a window resize/device orientation change). See workspace.resizeContents to resize the workspace when the contents change (e.g. when a block is added or removed). Record the height/width of the SVG image.

Signature:

export declare function svgResize ( workspace : WorkspaceSvg ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg Any workspace in the SVG.

Returns:

void