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blockly > ComponentManager

ComponentManager class

Manager for all items registered with the workspace.

Signature:

export declare class ComponentManager

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

Capability

static

typeof Capability

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

addCapability(id, capability)

Adds a capability to a existing registered component.

addComponent(componentInfo, opt_allowOverrides)

Adds a component.

getComponent(id)

Gets the component with the given ID.

getComponents(capability, sorted)

Gets all the components with the specified capability.

hasCapability(id, capability)

Returns whether the component with this id has the specified capability.

removeCapability(id, capability)

Removes a capability from an existing registered component.

removeComponent(id)

Removes a component.