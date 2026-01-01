ComponentManager class
Manager for all items registered with the workspace.
Signature:
export declare class ComponentManager
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
typeof Capability
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Adds a capability to a existing registered component.
Adds a component.
Gets the component with the given ID.
Gets all the components with the specified capability.
Returns whether the component with this id has the specified capability.
Removes a capability from an existing registered component.
Removes a component.