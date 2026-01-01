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blockly > Connection > getConnectionForOrphanedConnection

Returns the connection (starting at the startBlock) which will accept the given connection. This includes compatible connection types and connection checks.

Signature:

static getConnectionForOrphanedConnection ( startBlock : Block , orphanConnection : Connection ) : Connection | null ;



Parameter Type Description startBlock Block The block on which to start the search. orphanConnection Connection The connection that is looking for a home.

Returns:

Connection | null

The suitable connection point on the chain of blocks, or null.