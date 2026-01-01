blockly > Connection > getConnectionForOrphanedConnection
Connection.getConnectionForOrphanedConnection() method
Returns the connection (starting at the startBlock) which will accept the given connection. This includes compatible connection types and connection checks.
Signature:
static getConnectionForOrphanedConnection(startBlock: Block, orphanConnection: Connection): Connection | null;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
startBlock
The block on which to start the search.
orphanConnection
The connection that is looking for a home.
Returns:
Connection | null
The suitable connection point on the chain of blocks, or null.