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blockly > Connection > getParentAndChildConnections

Returns the parent connection (superior) and child connection (inferior) given this connection and the connection it is connected to.

Signature:

protected getParentAndChildConnections ( ) : {

parentConnection ? : Connection ;

childConnection ? : Connection ;

} ;



Returns:

{ parentConnection?: Connection; childConnection?: Connection; }

The parent connection and child connection, given this connection and the connection it is connected to.