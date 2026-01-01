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blockly > Connection > getParentAndChildConnections

Connection.getParentAndChildConnections() method

Returns the parent connection (superior) and child connection (inferior) given this connection and the connection it is connected to.

Signature:

protected getParentAndChildConnections(): {
        parentConnection?: Connection;
        childConnection?: Connection;
    };

Returns:

{ parentConnection?: Connection; childConnection?: Connection; }

The parent connection and child connection, given this connection and the connection it is connected to.