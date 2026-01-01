blockly > Connection > getParentAndChildConnections
Connection.getParentAndChildConnections() method
Returns the parent connection (superior) and child connection (inferior) given this connection and the connection it is connected to.
Signature:
protected getParentAndChildConnections(): {
parentConnection?: Connection;
childConnection?: Connection;
};
Returns:
{ parentConnection?: Connection; childConnection?: Connection; }
The parent connection and child connection, given this connection and the connection it is connected to.