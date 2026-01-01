blockly > Connection > getShadowDom
Connection.getShadowDom() method
Returns the xml representation of the connection's shadow block.
Signature:
getShadowDom(returnCurrent?: boolean): Element | null;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
returnCurrent
boolean
(Optional) If true, and the shadow block is currently attached to this connection, this serializes the state of that block and returns it (so that field values are correct). Otherwise the saved shadowDom is just returned.
Returns:
Element | null
Shadow DOM representation of a block or null.