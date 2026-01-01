blockly > Connection > getShadowState
Connection.getShadowState() method
Returns the serialized object representation of the connection's shadow block.
Signature:
getShadowState(returnCurrent?: boolean): blocks.State | null;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
returnCurrent
boolean
(Optional) If true, and the shadow block is currently attached to this connection, this serializes the state of that block and returns it (so that field values are correct). Otherwise the saved state is just returned.
Returns:
blocks.State | null
Serialized object representation of the block, or null.