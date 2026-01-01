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blockly > Connection > reconnect

Reconnects this connection to the input with the given name on the given block. If there is already a connection connected to that input, that connection is disconnected.

Signature:

reconnect ( block : Block , inputName : string ) : boolean ;



Parameter Type Description block Block The block to connect this connection to. inputName string The name of the input to connect this connection to.

Returns:

boolean

True if this connection was able to connect, false otherwise.