blockly > Connection > reconnect
Connection.reconnect() method
Reconnects this connection to the input with the given name on the given block. If there is already a connection connected to that input, that connection is disconnected.
Signature:
reconnect(block: Block, inputName: string): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
block
The block to connect this connection to.
inputName
string
The name of the input to connect this connection to.
Returns:
boolean
True if this connection was able to connect, false otherwise.