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blockly > ConnectionChecker > canConnect

Check whether the current connection can connect with the target connection.

Signature:

canConnect ( a : Connection | null , b : Connection | null , isDragging : boolean , opt_distance ? : number ) : boolean ;



Parameter Type Description a Connection | null Connection to check compatibility with. b Connection | null Connection to check compatibility with. isDragging boolean True if the connection is being made by dragging a block. opt_distance number (Optional) The max allowable distance between the connections for drag checks.

Returns:

boolean

Whether the connection is legal.