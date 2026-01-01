blockly > ConnectionChecker > doSafetyChecks
ConnectionChecker.doSafetyChecks() method
Check that connecting the given connections is safe, meaning that it would not break any of Blockly's basic assumptions (e.g. no self connections).
Signature:
doSafetyChecks(a: Connection | null, b: Connection | null): number;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
a
Connection | null
The first of the connections to check.
b
Connection | null
The second of the connections to check.
Returns:
number
An enum with the reason this connection is safe or unsafe.