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blockly > ConnectionChecker > doSafetyChecks

ConnectionChecker.doSafetyChecks() method

Check that connecting the given connections is safe, meaning that it would not break any of Blockly's basic assumptions (e.g. no self connections).

Signature:

doSafetyChecks(a: Connection | null, b: Connection | null): number;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

a

Connection | null

The first of the connections to check.

b

Connection | null

The second of the connections to check.

Returns:

number

An enum with the reason this connection is safe or unsafe.