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blockly > ConnectionChecker > getErrorMessage

ConnectionChecker.getErrorMessage() method

Helper method that translates a connection error code into a string.

Signature:

getErrorMessage(errorCode: number, a: Connection | null, b: Connection | null): string;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

errorCode

number

The error code.

a

Connection | null

One of the two connections being checked.

b

Connection | null

The second of the two connections being checked.

Returns:

string

A developer-readable error string.