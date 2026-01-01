blockly > ConnectionChecker > getErrorMessage
ConnectionChecker.getErrorMessage() method
Helper method that translates a connection error code into a string.
Signature:
getErrorMessage(errorCode: number, a: Connection | null, b: Connection | null): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
errorCode
number
The error code.
a
Connection | null
One of the two connections being checked.
b
Connection | null
The second of the two connections being checked.
Returns:
string
A developer-readable error string.