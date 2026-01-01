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blockly > ConnectionDB > getNeighbours

Find all nearby connections to the given connection. Type checking does not apply, since this function is used for bumping.

Signature:

getNeighbours ( connection : RenderedConnection , maxRadius : number ) : RenderedConnection [ ] ;



Parameter Type Description connection RenderedConnection The connection whose neighbours should be returned. maxRadius number The maximum radius to another connection.

Returns:

RenderedConnection[]

List of connections.