blockly > ConnectionDB > getNeighbours
ConnectionDB.getNeighbours() method
Find all nearby connections to the given connection. Type checking does not apply, since this function is used for bumping.
Signature:
getNeighbours(connection: RenderedConnection, maxRadius: number): RenderedConnection[];
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
connection
RenderedConnection
The connection whose neighbours should be returned.
maxRadius
number
The maximum radius to another connection.
Returns:
RenderedConnection[]
List of connections.