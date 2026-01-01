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blockly > ConnectionDB > reorderConnection

Moves the given connection in the connection DB to reflect its new Y position. For performance, this will be deferred if the connection DB is in the middle of a bulk update.

Signature:

reorderConnection ( connection : RenderedConnection , newYPos : number ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description connection RenderedConnection The connection that is moving. Should be provided before its Connection.y field has been updated. newYPos number The y coordinate (in workspace units) to which the connection will move.

Returns:

void