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blockly > ConnectionDB > reorderConnection

ConnectionDB.reorderConnection() method

Moves the given connection in the connection DB to reflect its new Y position. For performance, this will be deferred if the connection DB is in the middle of a bulk update.

Signature:

reorderConnection(connection: RenderedConnection, newYPos: number): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

connection

RenderedConnection

The connection that is moving. Should be provided before its Connection.y field has been updated.

newYPos

number

The y coordinate (in workspace units) to which the connection will move.

Returns:

void