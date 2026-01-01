blockly > ConnectionDB > reorderConnection
ConnectionDB.reorderConnection() method
Moves the given connection in the connection DB to reflect its new Y position. For performance, this will be deferred if the connection DB is in the middle of a bulk update.
Signature:
reorderConnection(connection: RenderedConnection, newYPos: number): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
connection
RenderedConnection
The connection that is moving. Should be provided before its
newYPos
number
The y coordinate (in workspace units) to which the connection will move.
Returns:
void