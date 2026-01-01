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blockly > ConnectionDB > searchForClosest

ConnectionDB.searchForClosest() method

Find the closest compatible connection to this connection.

Signature:

searchForClosest(conn: RenderedConnection, maxRadius: number, dxy: Coordinate): {
        connection: RenderedConnection | null;
        radius: number;
    };

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

conn

RenderedConnection

The connection searching for a compatible mate.

maxRadius

number

The maximum radius to another connection.

dxy

Coordinate

Offset between this connection's location in the database and the current location (as a result of dragging).

Returns:

{ connection: RenderedConnection | null; radius: number; }

Contains two properties: 'connection' which is either another connection or null, and 'radius' which is the distance.