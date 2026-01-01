ConnectionDB class
Database of connections. Connections are stored in order of their vertical component. This way connections in an area may be looked up quickly using a binary search.
Signature:
export declare class ConnectionDB
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Find all nearby connections to the given connection. Type checking does not apply, since this function is used for bumping.
Initialize a set of connection DBs for a workspace.
Remove a connection from the database. Must already exist in DB.
Moves the given connection in the connection DB to reflect its new Y position. For performance, this will be deferred if the connection DB is in the middle of a bulk update.
Find the closest compatible connection to this connection.