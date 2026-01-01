ConnectionNavigationPolicy class

getFirstChild() Returns the first child of a connection.

getNextSibling(current) Returns the next element following the given connection.

getParent(current) Returns the parent of the given connection.

getPreviousSibling(current) Returns the element preceding the given connection.

getRowId(current) Returns the row ID of the given connection.

isApplicable(current) Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.