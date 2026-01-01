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blockly > ConnectionNavigationPolicy

ConnectionNavigationPolicy class

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a connection.

Signature:

export declare class ConnectionNavigationPolicy implements INavigationPolicy<RenderedConnection>

Implements: INavigationPolicy<RenderedConnection>

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getFirstChild()

Returns the first child of a connection.

getNextSibling(current)

Returns the next element following the given connection.

getParent(current)

Returns the parent of the given connection.

getPreviousSibling(current)

Returns the element preceding the given connection.

getRowId(current)

Returns the row ID of the given connection.

isApplicable(current)

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

isNavigable(current)

Returns whether or not the given connection can be navigated to.